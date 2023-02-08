Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.43 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 3,308,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.