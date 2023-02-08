Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 878,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,974 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.