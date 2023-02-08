Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.66 and last traded at $54.66. 318,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,852,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 132.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 41.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

