Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986,560 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares makes up about 2.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 20.96% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $142,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. 1,557,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

