Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of D opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.