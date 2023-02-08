East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.20% of East West Bancorp worth $397,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. 9,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,163. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

