Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

