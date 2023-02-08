Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

