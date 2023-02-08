Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

