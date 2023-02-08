Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

