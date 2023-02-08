Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

