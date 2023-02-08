Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 19,840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 83,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 290,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.