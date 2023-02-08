Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 183,512 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Emerson Electric

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.