EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $853.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $851.00 to $853.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.18.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $769.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $735.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,725 shares of company stock worth $15,297,001. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
