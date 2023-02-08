Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.