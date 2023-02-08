Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Entergy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
- 3 Solar-Energy Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.