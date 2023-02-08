Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

