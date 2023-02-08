Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 619,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

