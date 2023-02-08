Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.32.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio during the third quarter valued at $5,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

