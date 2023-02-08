Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NetApp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

