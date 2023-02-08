ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. Stephens upped their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

