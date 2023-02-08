Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,505,561. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.