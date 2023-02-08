Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EEFT opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,606.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

