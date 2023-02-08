Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

