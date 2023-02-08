European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $780.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 780 ($9.38), with a volume of 26096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($9.26).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of £791.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,994.02.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

