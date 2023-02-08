Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Exco Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

XTC opened at C$7.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.81%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.