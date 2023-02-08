Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 8,215 put options.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 905,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,738. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $106,936.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,393 shares of company stock worth $5,113,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

