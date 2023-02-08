Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.38-$6.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.38-6.58 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.
FRT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 522,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
