Financial Comparison: GeneDx (WGS) vs. The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.77% -449.61% -30.91%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 136 284 0 2.65

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 89.92%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.49 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.13 million 34.55

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

