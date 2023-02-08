Financial Review: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64% MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33%

Risk & Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIO-key International and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.41 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.97 MCX Technologies $750,000.00 0.68 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International.

Summary

BIO-key International beats MCX Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

