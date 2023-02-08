Financial Review: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SouthState shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64 SouthState 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and SouthState, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $186.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $94.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than SouthState.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and SouthState’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 2.35 $1.34 billion $20.78 6.68 SouthState $1.71 billion 3.63 $496.05 million $6.59 12.43

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SouthState. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SouthState has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% SouthState 29.01% 10.58% 1.16%

Summary

Signature Bank beats SouthState on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.