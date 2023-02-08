First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $361,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Dover were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DOV opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $168.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

