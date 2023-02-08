First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Argus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

