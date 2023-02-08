First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,108 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Masco by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Masco by 41.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,696. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.