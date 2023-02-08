First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

