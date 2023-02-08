First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.64. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

