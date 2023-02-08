First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,223. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.51 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

