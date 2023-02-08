First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lowered by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,467 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 429,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,564,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 214.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 376,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

