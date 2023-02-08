FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.75-$17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.75-17.25 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

