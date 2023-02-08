FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.75-$17.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.75-17.25 EPS.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
FLT traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.