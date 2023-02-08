FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.83 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.75-$17.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

NYSE:FLT traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.94. The company had a trading volume of 598,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.96. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

