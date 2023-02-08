Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

