Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

