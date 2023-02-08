Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. 327,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,441. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

