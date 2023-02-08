Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

