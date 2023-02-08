Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 55.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.9% during the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 614,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $93,174,000 after purchasing an additional 190,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,359,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,916,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $553.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

