Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.53% from the stock’s current price.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 64.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.