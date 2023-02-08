Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 2,128,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,514. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $95,010.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,713.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

