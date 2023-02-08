FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($1.87). The company had revenue of C$19.97 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

