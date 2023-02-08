FY2023 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.64. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DUK opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

