FY2023 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lifted by Analyst

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

PCTY stock opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

