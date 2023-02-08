FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

SBH stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.